Teen Comedies On Netflix That Will Take You Back To High School

Netflix seems to be reawakening our love for the teen drama as the popular video streaming platform has recently upped its game when it comes to teen-comedies and the results have proved to be quite delightful to say the least.

And while there are tons of options across many popular genres, there are also plenty of options to choose from if you wish to channel your 17-year-old self. Let us take a quick look at some of the best teen comedies on Netflix right now which can also be enjoyed by adults:

The Last Summer (2019)

The Last Summer is a romantic-comedy film set during the final summer of a group of high school graduates who go through the endless struggle with love and friendship before finally heading off to college. It follows a slew of storylines and features a large cast. The film was released on Netflix in 2019 and features KJ Apa, Maia Mitchell, Tyler Posey, Halston Sage and Jacob Latimore in pivotal roles.

Let It Snow (2019)

Let It Snow is another romantic-comedy based on the young adult novel of the same name by Maureen Johnson, John Green, and Lauren Myracle. For the ones in a mood for some teen romance, Let It Snow is a sweet film from top-to-tail and the perfect film to watch. Directed by Luke Snellin, the movie stars Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Liv Hewson, Odeya Rush, Jacob Batalon, Kiernan Shipka, Joan Cusack.

Dude (2018)

Dude is a is part-goofy and part coming-of-age comedy that is centred around four best friends who smoke a lot of weed as they navigate loss and major life changes through their last two weeks of high school. It is a Netflix original movie that came out in 2018 and features Lucy Hale, Kathryn Prescott, Alexandra Shipp in the lead.

To All The Boys I've Loved Before (2018)

To All The Boys I've Loved Before is a teen-romance film by Susan Johnson. It's a Netflix original movie that is based on the young adult novel of the same name and stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo in the lead. The film offers a unique tale of a high school student who enjoys writing love letters to her crushes, although she never sends them out. The letter stays with her until one morning she wakes and realises that every letter she has ever written has been mailed out.

Image credits: Instagram | Last Summer Netflix

