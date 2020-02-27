What Happened To Sky On 'Black Ink Crew'? Why Did She Get Arrested?

Sky Days from Black Ink has had an interesting life with ups and downs of many kinds. Sky has also served a jail sentence for a while. She was arrested for being involved in a credit card scheme in the year 2005.

What happened to Sky on Black Ink?

Black Ink has tattoo artists on the show from different backgrounds. One of the most famous artists on the show has been Sky Days. What did Sky do has been a question that has been asked by the people all around. According to a report by a leading daily, she was first accused of criminal activity in the year 2005, when she was broke and had financial issues. She also gave her children up for adoption around the same time. She served a jail sentence for around a year and was asked not to leave Arizona during her probationary period. Later in 2015, she violated her parole and travelled outside the state of Arizona. This got her another jail sentence which could have gone on for 9 years but she was lucky to have served the sentence just for two months. There have also been reports about how bad her time in jail was. She was at Maricopa County and it was reportedly like a concentration camp.

What is Black Ink Crew New York

Black Ink Crew New York is a reality show which focuses on a bunch of people who run a tattoo shop in New York. These people are professional tattoo artists who have to deal with big names which include hip-hop stars and athletes. The show is directed by Corey Noll and features people like Ashley Nicole Bermudez, Ceaser Emanuel, Kevin Laroy, and Dutchess Lattimore, amongst others.

(Image Courtesy: Sky Days Instagram)

