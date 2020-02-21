'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For February 20: Kuhu Gets Married First

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The serial showcases the love story between Abir and Mishti. The marriage of the two love birds was recently fixed. Have a look at the events that follow.

The episode begins with everyone waiting for Kuhu and looking for Abir. Vishwamber tells everyone to not worry as Abir is around. Abir comes and tells everyone that the day is very important to him so he did not know how to make a decision. He gets Meenakshi and everyone is happy to see her. Kunal and Abir hug Meenakshi.

Vishwamber welcomes Meenakshi to the ceremony. Meenakshi goes to take Mishti to the mandap. Mishti asks her to take Kuhu instead as her marriage will happen first. Rajashree asks her if she has thought this through. Mishti says yes. Mishti is actually wondering if her marriage will even happen as the muhurat is short. Kuhu happily goes to the mandap with Meenakshi.

Meenakshi is impressed with Mishti as she says nothing can come between her and Abir. She takes Kuhu to the mandap who winks at Kunal. Everyone is asking where Mishti is as she cannot be seen anywhere. They wonder if both the marriages can happen simultaneously, taking the time shortage in consideration. Mishti, on the other hand, is weeping in the room.

Kunal and Kuhu's marriage rituals begin. Everyone is a little worried about the time. The ritual ends and there are just five more minutes. Kuhu comes in for a family selfie but Varsha asks everyone to get Mishti and Abir married first.

Mishti takes Abir to the bus which has mandap on top of it, as a memory of their first meet. Family members come outside and are happy to see the setup. They do all the rituals one by one. Abir fills sindoor and they exchange garlands as well. It is time for the pheras and Vishwamber asks them to come down now. The pandit says that is not possible, they have to get the pheras done in the same mandap. Vishwamber says there is barely any space for the pheras to happen. Mishti tells Abir she did not think this through.

