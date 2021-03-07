When Anusha Dandekar's 'Wrong Places' Cover Was Loved By Fans

Anusha Dandekar is quite active on Instagram and posts updates relating to her work, personal life, posts on self-love. In October last year, she had covered the song Wrong Places by H.E.R. The cover had received lots of appreciation from her followers. In case you missed hearing it then, watch the video here-

When Anusha Dandekar covered Wrong Places

During the pandemic, Anusha Dandekar had shared her cover of the song Wrong Places. In the 2 minutes long video, Anusha had beautifully sung the song and fans were mesmerised by her voice. While sharing the video, the reality TV show host had written that she wanted to try to cover the beautiful song and that she had tried to sing it quietly as it was pretty late at night and she didn't want to disturb her neighbours. She had also added that she was nervous as singing made her feel vulnerable and that she didn't even show her sisters before she uploaded it.

Fans had showered love on Anusha Dandekar's cover

Many fans had poured their love as they left comments for the actress on her video. They had stated how they loved Anusha's voice and that she had a beautiful voice. One of the fans had commented that her voice was soulful and truly a pleasure to listen to and that they needed it during such difficult times. Another fan had commented that they loved her voice and would love to listen to a Hindi song in her voice.

Anusha Dandekar launches her skincare brand

Anusha Dandekar recently launched her skincare brand Brown Skin Beauty. Anusha announced the launch of her brand through her Instagram and wrote that the brand was launched after 6 months of hustle during the pandemic. Currently, Anusha has launched various products and her products are available on various websites.

Anusha Dandekar's photos of her dogs

It is quite apparent from Anusha Dandekar's Instagram that she is a dog person. Anusha Dandekar's photos often feature her pet pooches. The VJ is a proud dog mom to her two dogs, Monsta and Gangsta. Here are some of Anusha Dandekar's photos and videos of her dogs.

