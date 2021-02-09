Anusha Dandekar & Ananya Birla's Rendition Of Daniel Caesar's 'Best Part' Is Unmissable

The delightful duet posted by Anusha Dandekar in collaboration with best friend Ananya Birla turned out to be one of the best collabs for their fans. As beautiful the lyrics of the song is, the music video posted by the VJ offered a glimpse into the camaraderie that the two ladies share. Known for cheering for each other on social media, their friendship earned a thumbs up from their followers, after the video was posted online. Here’s taking a look at it:

Anusha Dandekar and Ananya Birla’s Duet:

In the video, Anusha Dandekar is donning black and white top which is paired with matching loose trousers. Minimalistic makeup and sleek hair left open accentuates her casual look which is completed by a pair of sneakers. On the other hand, best friend Ananya Birla has opted to wear a white sweatshirt paired with denim jeans and trousers. A beanie covering her head shelled out major fashion goals amongst her fans.

The clip showcases both the ladies singing the lyrics of the melody crooned by Daniel Caesar featuring H.E.R. Going by the video, it appears that the duo shares an amazing bond of friendship with each other. While sharing the video, Anusha Dandekar wrote,

Best Part CoverðŸŽµ With my Bestie, @ananya_birla ðŸ‘­ðŸ½

A little something from our hearts to yours, hope this makes you smile ðŸ˜Šâ¤ï¸ ..

Song: Best Part

Artist: Daniel Caesar ft. H.E.R. ..

After the cover made by the besties surfaced online, fans went gaga over it. Not many knew, Anusha Dandekar’s hidden singing talent and after watching her perform the song, her fan army was shocked and mesmerised at the same time. While some called it a ‘soul soothing’ rendition, many others were left wowed by the cover.

A user also went on to call Anusha ‘a multi-talented’ personality. With thousands praising the music cover in the comment section, the video has raked over 290,321 views on the photo-sharing application. Heart, smiley and fire emoticons flooded the comment section of the post, as fans couldn’t get over Anusha and Ananya’s ‘amazing’ rapport. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how fans reacted after the release of the music cover:

(Promo Image Source: Ananya Birla & Anusha Dandekar's Instagram)

