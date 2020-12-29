When Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar's Families Crooned And Swooned To "Tu Jo Mila"; View Video

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are now a lawfully married couple. In a recent post that was shared by noted celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, one can see that the newlyweds' families are singing "Tu Jo Mila" as a part of the final set of rituals that were a part of Gauahar Khan's wedding festivities. In the video below, one can see Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar making way to their wedding reception venue, where their family members are waiting for them to greet them with their rendition of Tu Jo Mila. One can see that the couple is extremely happy about it all and yet they are a little bit overwhelmed with it all. The video from Gauahar Khan's wedding can be found below.

Khan, through her Instagram handle, had revealed some time ago that she will tie the knot with her then-boyfriend, Zaid Darbar, in an intimate ceremony. The couple, who got engaged a little over a month prior to the announcement date, decided to keep the ceremony a low-key affair in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement image can be found below.

A little about the much talked about #GaZa Wedding:

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25. The wedding in question was an intimate affair and saw the presence of close family and friends amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The couple took to their respective social media handles to share the first post as newlyweds. In the very first set of images that can be found below, one can see a pretty picture with a caption that simply reads "Qubool Hai". The picture in question can be found below as well as Gauahar Khan's Instagram handle. The same set of images can be found on the Instagram handle of Gauahar Khan's husband as well. Zaid Darbar's profession is that of an actor, model and a social media influencer. The beginning of Zaid Darbar's profession as the same began when he became a viral sensation through his Instagram handle as well as another social media platform at the time when the app in question was the talk of the town.

