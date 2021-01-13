Hina Khan Celebrates Her 12 Years In Industry With Huge Cake, Here's How Fans Wished Her

Television actor Hina Khan, who is one of the highest-paid actors, is currently celebrating the completion of her 12 years in the industry. The actor took to Instagram to give her fans a sneak-peek of the celebration of this milestone. In the series of pictures that Hina Khan shared, she is seen cutting a huge artistic cake. Scroll to see the pictures.

Hina Khan completes 12 years in the industry

Hina Khan shared a string of photos on Instagram wherein she is seen cutting a huge cake as a part of the celebrations. The cake has a strawberry icing and is adorned with her initials 'HK'. A cut out of a woman is also decorated on the cake who is holing the number 12 in her hands. Hina captioned the post with the hashtag #HinaKeBemisaal12Saal. She also wrote 'thank you' in the caption. Hina is seen donning a simple and natural look in the pictures.

The celebratory post by Hina garnered a lot of love from her fans and followers. Hina Khan's photos received over 351K likes within two hours of uploading and are still counting. Kumkum Bhagya actor Pooja Banerjee also congratulated Hina by commenting using the applauding emojis. While several of her fans have commented on the pictures using the fire and the heart-eyed emojis. See their reactions here:

Hina has jetted off to Sula Vineyards to continue the celebrations. She took to her Instagram stories to share pictures and videos from her trip. Hina Khan's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into her life. Her Instagram feed is full of the actor’s pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. Hina Khan garnered over 10 million followers on the photo-sharing site faster than any television actor. She recently shared pictures from her trip to the Maldives.

Hina Khan's shows have been appreciated by the audiences and critics alike. Some of the most popular of Hina Khan's shows are Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wherein she played the widely loved character of Akshara, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Naagin 5. She made her digital debut with the 2020 series Damaged 2 wherein she played the character of Gauri Batra. She is also going to star in the Bollywood film Hacked.

Image courtesy- @realhinakhan Instagram

