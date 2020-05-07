When Nia Sharma Became 3rd Sexiest Asian Woman & She Could Barely Contain Her Excitement

Nia Sharma is a popular face on Indian television, who is best known for her role in the Naagin series. She made debut with Star Plus’serial Kaali in which she played the role of Anu. However, she rose to fame after portraying the role of Manavi Chaudhary in Star Plus serial Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Some of her other memorable serials are Jamai Raja, digital series Twisted and Ishq Mein Marjawan. Back in the year 2016, the actor bagged the title of the third sexiest woman in Asia and since then the actor is seen enjoying the attention from fans. Keep reading to know how the actor reacted to one of her biggest achievement:

When Nia Sharma was ranked as the third sexiest Asian woman

The Jamai Raja actor was on cloud nine after she became the third sexiest Asian woman in 2016. She beat many Bollywood actors including Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. In the year 2016, Deepika Padukone was ranked number one followed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the list, while Nia Sharma got the third position and her fans were more than happy for her. She had taken to social media to share the news with her followers in a different way. Take a look at her post:

TV actor had also said that she loved the attention she got after winning this tag. In a conversation with another entertainment portal, she had also revealed that she would never run after glamorous roles post this achievement. She had also said that after the news of her becoming the third sexiest Asian woman came out, she was very happy and had a Twitter chat with her fans, thanking them. She was also trending on Google, and it made her feel special.

Apart from her shows, the actor has also grabbed many eyeballs for her super sultry dresses at various award functions. She has always managed to stand out from the rest of the crowd. Also, her travel diaries and fashion statements have helped her earn a huge fan following.

