When Nia Sharma Spoke About Her Success, Journey In Industry & How Far She's Come

Nia Sharma, after being part of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural thriller Naagin, can definitely enjoy its success and has gained a loyal fan following for her acting prowess.

She has now worked in several television shows and has a strong standing in the industry. The actor stars as a shape-shifting serpent named Brinda in Naagin. She played the role of Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and then landed the lead role in Jamai Raja. This throwback Tuesday, let's take a look at when the actor spoke regarding her television shows and her stardom.

Nia Sharma speaks about her show Naagin

The actor is grateful to be a part of the Naagin brand. Speaking about her contract with the show to a media portal, she had said that her first agenda after signing the contract was that she has to look good and has to be in shape. She followed a diet routine and worked out to stay fit, the actor said.

Nia Sharma speaks about her journey in the industry

The actress, who started her journey in 2010 with Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, said that she remembered starting with a role where she played a schoolgirl. She wasn’t even in the lead role. In the later shows, she became the lead. She had said that she used to look up to Sanaya Irani, Drashti Dhami and Barun Sobti because of their huge fan following. They were popular stars, and they are still now. It was after Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja when she realised that she has also become a popular name, the actor had revealed.

The actor, speaking about this success to the media portal, said that that was the time when she started grooming herself personally. Nia further said that she then set out to become what she always wanted to be and added that she’s now happy where she is.

Naagin, due to its supernatural theme, has often fallen prey to trolls and memes on social media. And yet it remains one of the most-watched shows. Nia, regarding this, said that she’s ready for the criticism. She takes it as light humour, she revealed.

