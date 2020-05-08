Nia Sharma Reveals The Hilarious Secret Behind Her Confidence For A 'lit' Selfie; Read

Nia Sharma is very popular among her fans for her gorgeous looks and fashion statement that she makes with her sense of style. The actor is loved by fashion enthusiasts and whenever she posts pictures of herself, she is able to create a buzz among her fans. Recently, Nia Sharma posted another stunning selfie of herself on Instagram stories and revealed a little secret behind perfect selfies.

In the photograph uploaded by the actor, she revealed to her fans that she might have bought many expensive things in her life, but they fall short in front of the bulb in her lamp. Nia Sharma further wrote that the kind of confidence she gets from a regular Rs 25 bulb for a good selfie, is not something she gets from anything expensive she owns.

Nia Sharma's caption implied that the bulb's light is so good that it gives her a perfect selfie, the kind which she is confident about posting and knows it makes her look good. Check out the picture below.

Nia Sharma's picture

The actor is often seen giving her fans glimpses of her quirky nature. Even during the lockdown, Nia Sharma made sure that she keeps her fans updated about her life in quarantine. She regularly posted pictures and videos to keep her fans motivated during the pandemic lockdown. In some posts, she is seen posting pictures from before the lockdown and wishing things get better soon. Check out some of those posts below.

On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. On the show, she portrays the character of Brinda Parikh Naagin and enjoys a massive fan following for the show. Nia Sharma's character is the main character on the show.

Image Credits: Nia Sharma Instagram

