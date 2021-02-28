When Niti Taylor Reached Out To Fellow Brides-to-be With Advice On Pandemic Weddings

Niti Taylor, of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan fame, had tied the knot with her longtime beau Parikshit Bawa on August 13, 2020. The actor decided to go on with her wedding plans despite having to make major changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Back then, she teamed up with Kalki Fashion to deliver a message of hope and positivity to all the brides-to-be amidst the pandemic. Here's a throwback to the time when Niti reposted Kalki Fashion’s post on her Instagram page and captioned it as, “An Open Letter💞. A lot of love to all the brides to be❤️”.

Niti Taylor's message of hope

She started her message by saying that all brides had dreamt of their wedding day ever since they knew what weddings were all about. Every small detail of the wedding had formed in the minds of brides long before they knew when or to whom they were getting married to. Everything from the “flowers to the bridal lehenga, the sangeet practices to the bridal poses” was thought out by the brides.

Niti Taylor then went on to ask brides what they would do if they could not have the wedding they have dreamed of. “What if you would have to make major alterations like trimming the guest list from 500 to 50?”, she asked. She added, “Hiring the best photographer from a different city or inviting NRI bhais and buas was a risk now.”

She then stressed that despite it all it was still the wedding day of a bride. The most important day of her life. She then turned her attention to the more important things about the wedding, things that would still be there and make the day beautiful. She said, “Your dad will still walk you down the aisle, you still have your chosen man by your side, through all the months and years, through all the ups and downs. Through your toddling and your smiles. Your D-Day will still stand strong.” She said that despite all the issues and the adjustments the day would still be the most perfect one for the brides.

She ended her message by saying, “Here’s to all the brides-to-be, just like me, who are dealing with altered wedding plans due to COVID-19. Here’s raising a toast to all the brides on their emotional decisions, on the months of meticulous planning. There might be a thousand different things from your dream wedding but girl, that smile, that’s the prettiest thing you are going to wear. Got it tough cookie? Now go and be the best, smartest and wisest to-be-bride out there.” She signed off expressing her love and good wishes to the brides.

