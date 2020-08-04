When 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Team Met PM Narendra Modi In 2014, See Pics

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on Indian television of all time. The show is noted for its depiction of moral values and positive messages. However, many fans of the show are unaware that Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured the show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi and the entire team

When PM Narendra Modi honoured Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team

In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took notice of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s impact on society and its audience. The Prime Minister even invited the whole team for a meet which was related to the Swachha Bharat Abhiyan aka Clean India Mission. The team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was among the first to start the campaign in the country.

Take a look at a few pictures from the meet:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. The serial started airing in 2008 and is on even today. The show is based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma which was published in the Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha. The show stars Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Raj Anadkat, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, and Munmun Dutta, among several others.

