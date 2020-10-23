When Vikas Gupta & Karan Kundrra Planted Kiss On Urvashi Dholakia's Cheeks, See Picture

On Thursday, Vikas Gupta took to Instagram and posted a throwback photo that featured Urvashi Dholakia and Karan Kundrra. In the pic, both, Karan and Vikas were seen planting a kiss on Dholakia's cheeks. Vikas also explained the reason for their gesture. He wrote, 'The reason is very simple - She is just toooooo cute' and dropped a heart in the caption.

Vikas Gupta asked fans, 'Can you guess when was this picture taken?'. As soon as the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor caught a glimpse of the same, she was quick to respond. Urvashi wrote, 'Wowwww, this is throwback and how'. Fans of the trio also dropped several comments on the post.

When Vikas & Karan kissed Urvashi

Vikas Gupta is all set to collaborate with Karan Kundrra. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share pictures with Karan from the sets of the show. In the first set of pictures, the duo was seen sitting on the sets while they posed for the camera. Both of them were also seen wearing mics.

Sharing the glimpses, Vikas expressed that 'a lot of catching up happened' between them when they met. Giving away details about their collaboration, Gupta mentioned, 'Sometimes it’s good to let your brother wander in the dark as it only makes him stronger. This is actually the first time that we are officially coming onscreen together barring a small cameo. Do you know which show it was?'.

This year in June, Vikas Gupta hit the headlines after he posted a lengthy video and revealed that he is a bisexual. Gupta explained the struggles he had been through and went on to thank Ekta Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, for standing by his side. He took to his Twitter and announced that he falls in love with humans regardless of their gender. With 'pride', he called himself a bisexual.

More so, he also spoke about his past relationships and opened up about the rough patches of his life. On the work front, he rose to fame after he participated in a famous reality show. Gupta also hosted the MTV show- Ace of Space.

