Where Is Singer Ranu Mondal Now And What Is She Up To? Know Details

Ranu Mondal became an overnight sensation after her video went viral on the internet. It had Ranu Mondal crooning Lata Mangeshkar's song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at Ranaghat Railway station, West Bengal. Following the video's popularity, music composer Himesh Reshammiya signed a song deal with the internet sensation. Ranu Mondal's first song released last year, since then the singer has been away from the public eye. Where is Ranu Mondal? Read to know more.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn And Himesh Reshammiya's List Of Chartbusters; From 'Punjabi Mast' To 'Po Po'

Where is Ranu Mondal?

Ranu Mondal, who hails from Ranaghat, West Bengal, is currently at her old residence with family, claims a media report. Media reports also alleged that the singer is struggling to make ends because of the lockdown. A media report claim that one of the reasons for the singer's return to her old residence is the lack of singing offers in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, another report published claims that Ranu Mondal was working on her biopic early this year. She was reportedly filming portions of the biopic at her old residence. However, Ranu Mondal is yet to confirm the reports.

Also Read | Himesh Reshammiya Teams Up With Udit Narayan And Javed Ali For A Special COVID-19 Anthem

Ranu Mondal's first Bollywood song

Ranu Mondal recorded her first song for music composer Himesh Reshammiya. The song titled Teri Meri Kahani is from Himesh's film Happy Hardy and Heer. The song released in 2019 became a chartbuster, making Ranu Mondal's singing debut a hit. The song penned by Shabbir Ahmed has crossed over 2 million views online. Here's Ranu Mondal's first song in Bollywood:

Ranu Mondal controversies

In November 2019, a video of Ranu Mondal refusing to click a selfie with a fan went viral on the internet. A video of the incident was shared online, where Ranu Mondal retracts after a fan approaches her for a selfie. She says, "Please, Don't touch me." (sic) Ranu Mondal's actions seemed to anguish her fans, who slammed the singer for her behaviour.

Ranu Mondal's video

Also Read | Himesh Reshammiya Shares Adorable Anniversary Wish For His Wife Sonia Kapoor; See Here

Following the incident with her fan, Ranu Mondal fell prey to trolls, who mercilessly trolled her for a picture where she is sporting excess makeup and heavy jewellery at an event. A few days later, it was revealed that Ranu Mondal's picture was fake and edited. The makeup artist who styled Ranu Mondal took to her social media to call out the trolls. She said, "We truly hope that you all will understand the truth and realise the difference between the fake one and the one that is genuine." (sic)

Check out the post

Also Read | Himesh Reshammiya Is Busy Composing Songs And Reading Scripts Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Meanwhile, Ranu Mondal's daughter and music composer Himesh Reshammiya expressed disappointment over trolls. Ranu Mondal's daughter Sathi, in a media interview with an online portal, blasted out at trolls and said that trolls are mean and immoral. On the other hand, Himesh Reshammiya, in a media interview with an entertainment portal, said that trolls are part and parcel of stardom.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.