Where Is 'Riverdale' Filmed? Shooting Locations Details Of The Netflix Series

Riverdale is an American television series based on the characters of Archie Comics. The series is produced by Warner Bros. The show is about romance, school and family, where Archie becomes entangled in dark mysteries.

It features a cast based on the characters of Archie Comics. The Riverdale cast includes KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse and many more. The series debuted on January 26, 2017. The show is not set to premiere in its fifth season on January 20, 2021. IMDb rates Riverdale 6.9 out of 10. Where is Riverdale filmed? Read ahead to know more about the filming of Riverdale.

Where is Riverdale filmed?

Riverdale was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia and Canada. The restaurant Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe in the show was a set built in the parking lot of the studio in Langley. The pilot was filmed in Rocko’s Family Diner. The bar named La Bonne Nuit is also a set built in the studio of Langley. The shot of Riverdale High School was filmed at Lord Byng Secondary School. It was also filmed at other locations such as Burnaby Mountain Secondary School or John Oliver Secondary School in Vancouver.

Some outdoor scenes took place were shot at Bear Creek Park in Surrey. The hall from Point Grey Secondary School in Kerrisdale was the venue for several shots. Some of the house party scenes and scenes out by the pool were shot at the Minnekhada Lodge in Coquitlam. Andrew's construction office was a set near the Lighthouse Cafe in Mission. The Fort Langley Community Hall was used as the Town Hall.

Gabby's Country Cabaret in Langley was turned into the Whyte Wyrm which was the local hangout spot in the show. Alouette Lake was used as Sweetwater River in the show. Port Moody Station Museum was used as Riverdale bus station. The City Centre Motor Hotel in Vancouver was filmed as the Mustang's Motel from one of the episodes. Some other locations were Fort Langley Marina Park, St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Vancouver and Vancouver Art Gallery.

