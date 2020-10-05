Who Is Anitha Sampath? Read All About 'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil Contestant

Anitha Sampath is one of the new Bigg Boss 4 Tamil contestants that has been winning over fans. Anitha Sampath is a well-known TV actor and has been an anchor with a popular news channel for quite some time. Read more about Anitha Sampath and her life in the article below.

Anitha Sampath's career

Born on June 12, 1992, in Chennai, Anita Sampath is known for being a TV personality. She was regularly seen as an anchor for a popular news channel and has also hosted a few shows like - Vikatan Awards and Hello Tamizha. Vikatan Awards is an annual celebration and awards ceremony aimed at celebrating the achievements of the Tamil film industry. Hello Tamizha is a platform that focuses more on health issues.

Apart from this, Anitha has appeared in many movies in small roles. She was seen in the film Kaappaan. Kaappaan was written and directed by K. V. Anand and co-written by Pattukkottai Prabakar. It starred actors like Suriya, Mohanlal, Arya, Sayyeshaa Saigal, Boman Irani, Samuthirakani, and Chirag Jani in the lead. Anitha Sampath was seen essaying the role of a newsreader called Kavitha in the movie. She has been seen in similar roles in movies like Gala, 2.0, Aditya Verma and Danny.

Anitha Sampath's YouTube

Anitha Sampath has a YouTube channel wherein she uploads many videos about her life. Anitha Sampath's video - 'Cooking with my husband - coconut birinji' gained almost 7.8k likes on YouTube. Take a look:

She also has many videos dedicated to skincare. Her video 'Skincare series - For boys and girls' is also one of the most-watched videos on her YouTube channel. She also gives tips on how to travel and other essential things. Take a look:

Anitha Sampath's Instagram

Anitha Sampath is very active on her Instagram and keeps her fans and followers updated. In her last post, she could be seen with her husband and looked very happy. She wrote a long caption mentioning how much she loved her husband. Take a look at her post:

In another post, she could be seen wearing a stunning saree with exquisite jewellery. The star looked very graceful. Have a look:

She also uploaded a post where she could be seen as a news anchor, followed by other clicks. The post received much love from fans. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Anitha Sampath's Instagram

