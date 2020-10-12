Who Is Aryananda Babu? Take A Look At Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020 Winner

Aryananda Babu recently took home the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs trophy. She was declared the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020 and also took home a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. Aryananda Babu beat the other two talented singers Ranita Banerjee and Gurkirat Singh who were also competing with her to take home the grand prize. But who is Aryananda Babu? Take a look at the life of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs winner in the article below.

Who is Aryananda Babu?

Aryanandan Babu's age and education

Aryananda Babu is a 12-year-old singing prodigy from Kerala. Though she could not speak Hindi very well, she managed to sing every Hindi song with perfection in the competition. The Deccan Chronicle reported that Aryananda Babu is a student of St Joseph's English Medium School, Vellimadukunnu. Her mother Indu is a music examiner and singing teacher and father Rajesh Babu is a musical trainer at Al Haramain School.

Aryananda's mother mentioned many times on the show that Aryananda was a trained classical singer and loved ruthi box and musical instruments since childhood. Aryananda also earned herself a spot in the Limca Book of Records when she was only 8 years old for 'non-stop live singing'. Aryananda's mother also added that she could sing from the age of two and had an interest in singing classical as well as pop music.

After winning the show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs winner Aryananda Babu mentioned that it was a 'dream come true' for her to win the show and that the entire journey had taught her a lot, as per the report. She added that she was very grateful for the love and support of all the judges and mentors who had helper her 'understand her potential'. She then talked about how she had made many friends in the competition and would truly treasure her time in the show, according to the report.

Judge Alka Yagnik added that Aryananda Babu was a wonderful performer from the start and that she had moved her fans from the start of the show. Alka then mentioned she was one of the best singers she had witnessed on the show and 'every performance was as flawless as it could be', according to the report.

Promo Pic Credit: Aryananda Babu's Instagram

