Who Is Bigg Boss 8's Divya Uruduga? All About The Bigg Boss 8 Kannada Contestant

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 season was launched on February 28. Kannada actor Sudeep revealed 18 contestants who entered the house. One of the popular contestants who entered the house was Divya Uruduga. Bigg Boss 8's Divya Uruduga is a budding actor and has worked in several television serials and films. Here's everything you need to know about Divya Uruduga.

Also read | Who Is Raghu Vine Store Aka Raghu Gowda? All About The 'Bigg Boss 8' Kannada Contestant

Who is Bigg Boss 8's Divya Uruduga?

Divya is an actor and a social media influencer. She is from a small village named Uruduga in Thirthahalli of Shimoga district. She completed her high school in Thirthahalli and completed her B.Sc.graduation degree in Multimedia in Mangalore. Divya first made her debut with Chitte Hejje when the makers of the show spotted her first on social media. Divya Uruduga’s serials include Ambari, Khushi, and Om Shakti Om Shakti.

Also read | Meet Dhanushree, 'Bigg Boss 8' Kannada Contestant; Know More About The Content Creator

Divya Uruduga's film career

Divya made her film debut with the 2017 film Huliraya starring Balu Nagendra, Chirashree Anchan in lead roles along with her. She was critically appreciated for her role as Lachi in the film. The movie was directed by Aravind Kaushik and produced by Rakshit Shetty and Pushkar Mallikarjun. She also appeared in several other films like Face To Face, Joru and Nishkarsha. Face 2 Face was a romantic thriller film directed by Sandeep Janardhan. She played the lead role of Sneha opposite Rohith Bhanuprakash and Purvi Joshi.

Also read | 'Bigg Boss Kannada' 8's Revamped Kitchen Setup Revealed, Fans Say 'excited To Watch'

The actor was seen in Ranchi opposite Prabhu Mundkur which released in January 2020. The film was directed by Shashikanth Gatti and received a mixed response from the audience. The 30-year-old actor was also seen in Dhwaja starring Ravi, Priyamani Divya Urudga in the lead role. The film also featured T.N Seetharam, Veena Sundhar in supporting roles and Bala Rajwadi as a lead negative role.

Divya’s Bigg Boss entry garnered her a lot of attention. She informed Sudeep that was a bit naughty and a fun-loving person. She also mentioned that she is an extrovert and will surely mix up with the housemates. The audience is now eager to know what the actor will be up to inside the Bigg Boss season 8 house.

Also read | Kichcha Sudeep's Next Film 'Vikrant Rona' Illuminates Burj Khalifa, Actor Shares Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.