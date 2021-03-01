Who Is Raghu Vine Store Aka Raghu Gowda? All About The 'Bigg Boss 8' Kannada Contestant

Raghu Gowda, who is famous for making short comic videos, has now created a massive buzz on social after becoming one of the contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. Raghu is popular amongst his followers for his page Raghu Vine Store. According to several media reports, Raghu Gowda aka Raghu Vine Store became a digital sensation amidst the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. His popularity grew so much that he was approached to join the reality TV show, making it a turning point of his entire life. Here’s everything that you need to know about him.

ALSO READ| Who Is Nishvika Naidu On Bigg Boss Kannada 8? Details About The Actor

Who is Raghu Vine Store?

Early life:

Born in a middle-class family, Raghu Gowda is the only son of his parents. Brought up in Bangalore, Raghu was a studious student in his school, as per The Masala Chai. Unfortunately, Raghu’s father reportedly passed away when he was merely in fourth grade. Ever since then, he became more focused on his studies, however, he reportedly hit a setback when his grades began to deteriorate. But Raghu overcame the difficult and completed is BCA degree at Vijaya College.

ALSO READ| Meet Aditi Prabhudeva, Who Introduced 'Bigg Boss Kannada 8's Participant Shubha Poonja

Professional Career:

Even after completing his degree, Raghu knew that he did not want to continue his career in Computer Applications. It was then when he again hit rock bottom post his mother committed suicide due to depression. Raghu, in dilemma, joined a company and worked in Computer Applications for seven years. Amidst this, he also got married.

Raghu would also do freelancing for some channels on social media and would wish to open a channel of his own. After seven years, Raghu reportedly quit his job and began to pursue his dream. He would upload short videos on Facebook, which eventually led him to popularity. Now, he features as one of the contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8.

ALSO READ| 'Bigg Boss Kannada' 8's Revamped Kitchen Setup Revealed, Fans Say 'excited To Watch'

Produced by Endemol Shine India, Bigg Boss Kannada airs on Colors Kannada. Just like the previous seasons, the eighth season is also hosted by South superstar Sudeep Kichcha. It began premiering on Sunday, February 2021 and features 17 contestants in total.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Promo: Sudeep Unveils Logo For Upcoming Season

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.