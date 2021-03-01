Who Is Bigg Boss Kannada 8's Vaishnavi? Learn About Her Career, Personal Life & More

Vaishnavi Gowda, who formerly denied being on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, has eventually participated as one of the contestants on the reality show. The actor has already won hearts for her small-screen appearances. She is best known for her portrayal as 'Sannidhi' in the popular Kanada television drama, Agnisakshi. Playing the role of a sanskari bahu, Vaishnavi Gowda gained immense popularity for her acting skills.

Details on Vaishnavi's serials

Before appearing in Agnisakshi, Vaishnavi Gowda starred in the television serial Devi. Based on women empowerment, the Kanada serial shows the power of a woman as a divine power of the world. Vaishnavi Gowda played the lead role of Devi in the daily soap. The star has also starred in Punar Vivaha. Ahead of appearing in television serials, Vaishnavi also tried her foot in modelling. While completing her graduation, simultaneously, Gowda also looked for modelling and acting projects.

Best known for Agnisakshi, Vaishnavi played the love interest of Vijay Suriya as Siddhartha. The daily soap premiered on Colors Kannada on December 2, 2013. The serial came into the limelight due to remarkable performances by the lead pair. The show came to an end in Jan 2020, after airing for six successful years. It has the highest TRP record of 19.6 which is still not broken by any of the Kannada serials. It also stars Mukhyamantri Chandru and Rajesh Dhruva.

Also Read | Amul celebrates selection of 'Jallikattu' as India's entry for 93rd Academy Awards

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni calls 'Soorarai Pottru' film of the year in her recent post

Agnisakshi's Vaishnavi was born on Feb 20, 1992, in Banglore Karnataka. The actor completed her graduation from Bangalore University. Vaishnavi seemingly doesn't like to share details about her family and personal life. As mentioned in Wiki Celebs, Vaishnavi was always interested in arts and literature. Coming to her love life, according to Wiki Celebs, the actor is currently single.

Also Read | GHMC Elections 2020: Lakshmi Manchu casts her vote in Hyderabad Municipal election

Hosted by actor Kiccha Sudeep, Bigg Boss Kannada 8 premiered on February 28, 2021, Sunday. This season will begin on March 1 and is to be aired for 100 days on Colors Kannada. Kiccha Sudeep has been hosting the show for the last couple of years. Bigg Boss Kanada Season 8's confirmed contestants list includes ​Geetha Bharathi Bhat, ​Ragini Dwivedi, Raghu Gowda aka Raghu vine store, Kiran Srinivas, RJ Rajesh, Samiksha, ​Sunil Raoh, ​Anusha Ranganath, ​Sukrutha Nag, Tabla Nani, Rajini, Taranga Vishwa, Hanumantha, Nayana Sharath.

Also Read | Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha cast their votes in the Hyderabad elections; Read more

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.