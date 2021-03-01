Who Is Geetha Bharathi Bhat? Know More About This Bigg Boss Kannada Contestant

As the popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss Kannada is back with its latest season, the contestants who entered the BB house have been catching the attention of the viewers. One of the contestants on the show, Geetha Bharathi recently entered the Bigg Boss house with sixteen others. She has appeared in quite a few Kannada movies and television shows and it is a lesser-known fact that she is a prolific singer too. Have a look at some more interesting trivia on who is Geetha Bharathi Bhat.

Who is Geetha Bharathi Bhat?

Geetha Bharati Bhat is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 who is known for her performance in one of the popular Kannada movies like Love Mocktail. Born on August 30, 1994, in Karnataka, she completed her schooling in 2013 and later on, appeared in movies and television shows. Her role in one of the Kannada TV shows called Brahmagantu was highly appreciated by the viewers. One of her movies, Namma Gundamma, was also loved by her fans along with her stunning performance in the film. As Geetha Bharathi Bhat has a passion for singing too, she recently launched one of her music videos and created a buzz among her fans.

Geetha Bharathi Bhat’s net worth

According to the reports by Wiki Feed, Geetha Bharathi Bhat’s net worth is $0.3 Million, which is equal to 2,20,05,750 INR.

Geetha Bharathi’s photos

As she was supposed to enter the BB House recently, she connected with her fans through Instagram and thanked them for all the love and support she had received throughout her career as an actor as well as a singer. In the post, she humbly requested her fans to keep showering their blessings and love on her in this new journey inside the Bigg Boss house as well. She then added how she will forever be grateful for their affection. She then urged all her fans to watch BB Kannada 8 every day.

Geetha Bharathi Bhat is a stunning singer and launched her music video this Valentine’s Day. She shared this delightful news with all her fans through social media in which she stated how her love musical by Aadithya Vinod will be out on Feb 14 and urged her fans to shower love and blessings on them.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

