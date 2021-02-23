Who Is Isha Malviya? More About This Instagram Influencer-turned-actor

Isha Malviya is one of the upcoming actors who will soon be seen making her debut with Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s new show, Udaariyaan. She will be essaying the lead role of Jasmine Kaur Sandhu who dreams of going to Canada. As it is her debut and not many people know about her, she does have her own massive fan following on social media and her fans love Isha Malviya’s photos and videos on Instagram. Read further ahead to know more about Udaariyaan serial’s Isha Malviya.

Who is Isha Malviya?

Isha Malviya’s age is just 18 and she has managed to make her acting debut in the television world. Born and brought up in Madhya Pradesh, she is a well-known model in the state having more than 300k followers on Instagram. According to IMDB, Isha Malviya was also crowned as the Miss Teen India Worldwide 2019 and also represented India in an international pageant. It is also a well-known fact that she became Miss Madhya Pradesh in 2017 and later became the ‘Shaan of Madhya Pradesh’ in 2018.

She also gained recognition for her social media videos along with being a fashion blogger and an Instagram influencer. Udaariyaan serial’s Isha Malviya has a huge bunch of sizzling photos and videos that her fans love the most. Isha Malviya is also a spectacular dancer and keeps her fans amazed by posting her dancing videos in which she beautifully showcases her stunning moves. Let’s take a look at some of Isha Malviya’s photos and videos on Instagram where she showcases her multiple talents.

Isha Malviya’s photos & videos

The Instagram influencer showcased her dancing skills when she posted this video for her fans online. In this video, she was seen dancing around a fort wearing a white printed shirt with a pair of cool shorts and shoes. She glammed up her look by wearing a stunning pair of sunglasses.

Isha Malviya also keeps her fans delighted by sharing hot photos of her on social media. She recently posted this stunning photo in which she was seen wearing a cool sweater with white coloured shorts and long boots posing around the rocks. The fans went crazy when the TikTok star posted this photo and in no time, they filled the entire comment area with hearts and fire symbols.

