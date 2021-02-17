Shahnawaz Alam Is A Total Gym Buff; Know Other Details About The 'Footfairy' Actor

Model and actor Shahnawaz Alam's performance in Gulshan Devaiah starrer mystery thriller Footfairy gained a lot of applause from the audiences. He has worked with several popular fashion brands too. Alam got into the spotlight after got into a relationship with the South Indian beauty Nikki Tamboli.

All about Shahnawaz Alam

Shahnawaz's birthday falls on May 6 and his home town is Kolkata. He shot to fame with his advertisement campaign with Priyanka Chopra for Nikon. He is quite active on social media as he often lets his followers know of his whereabouts. His Instagram also gives a sneak-peek into his life. Shahnawaz shares his intense workout videos and pictures on Instagram which reflects his enthusiasm for fitness. He shares videos of him working out as he boxes and follows his rigorous gym routine.

His Instagram feed is also full of pictures from his vacation diaries. He shares picturesque photos of him from several dreamy destinations. He loves travelling and lets his fans of the new adventure he has undertaken. Apart from this, he also uploads pictures from his modelling projects. Being a model, he gets to be the face of several apparel brands as well. He has a huge fan following of 27K followers on Instagram and his fans never fail to compliment his looks in all the pictures he shares. Shahnawaz also shares pictures that show his modelling skills on the ramp. He is donning several outfits from heavy traditional to dapper western wear as well.

Shahnawaz Alam's Footfairy

The movie created quite a buzz with its intriguing plot which kept the audience on the edge of their seats. Shahnawaz played a mysterious character yet the needle of suspicion did not point at him. His character twist at the end of the movie shocked the audience. He also recently made his Television debut with the Sony Television serial Indiawali Maa. His entry into the show has an interesting plotline in store of the viewers of the serial. He also has worked in other serials like U Me Aur Hum and Love, and Shukla.

Shahnawaz Alam and Nikki Tamboli's fight

In an ongoing reality show, Nikki Tamboli was seen fighting to get her ex-partner Shahnawaz's boxers. She wanted to wear his boxers because she missed him. Eventually, she got one of his boxers to wear as well.

Image courtesy- @shahnawazalam553 Instagram

