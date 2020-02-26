Who Is Levi Watkins Jr, The 14-year-old Star On 'The Voice'?

One question that has been on every music enthusiasts’ mind is - who is Levi Watkins? Levi Watkins Jr was seen on the sets of The Voice and surprised the whole world and the judges with his amazing voice. He sang a rendition of the song Hey! Soul Sister by Train, and took the internet by storm. Read on to know more about one of the youngest voice contestants Levi Watkins:

14-year-old Levi Watkins takes the internet by storm

The Voice 2020 featured one of its youngest contestants on February 25, 2020, a 14-year-old boy from Birmingham, who stole the limelight with his rendition of a Train song. All of the coaches turned around to see who this person is, and Blake Shelton quickly decided to call dibs on the young boy. Levi Watkins’ age and his command over music made him the star of the episode, as the audience cheered for him the most.

Blake Shelton left his seat in awe and shook Levi Watkins’ hand, saying, “Oh my God!, You… I don’t know what to say.” Kelly Clarkson, on the other hand, could only manage to utter “wow”, as she was shocked by the 14-year-old’s voice. Shelton then said that he is not an actor, but that was the greatest performance he ever gave in his life. When he turned around, the hardest thing for him to do was not to react.

Clarkson then stated that she has not been this thrown in the past five seasons of the show. She went on to say, that for a billion dollars, she thought it was a female singing the song, who was in her 20s and sang in a lower voice. She stated that she wanted this girl to go higher, but now that she knows it is a boy who sung it, she knows that he was quite high. She also stated that the 14-year-old Voice contestant has a really 'cool vibe'.

Nick Jonas asked him about his voice and said that to have such a great voice at such a young age, one must have a musical family background, to which the Watkins replied that his father and mother are both musicians. Blake chooses to be Watkins’ mentor, to which Clarkson said that he was lucky to have Watkins in his team. Fans of the show are excited to see more of Watkins in the 18th season of The Voice.

And the first ever #hellright award for Best Actor goes to... ME! This award is dedicated to you Levi. WELCOME TO #TEAMBLAKE! #voicepremiere — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) February 26, 2020

