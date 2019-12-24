Who Is Manisha Sharma? Is She Related To Sidharth Shukla?

Seems like the new season of Bigg Boss has successfully managed to entertain the audience, as the makers of the show have roped in an unusual bunch of contestants this season. Apart from the unusual weekly activities, the contestants' brawls with each other have also caught the audience's attention. Recently, a major fight broke out between the former couple Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla, which raised questions on the makers of Bigg Boss. Here are all the details.

Who is Manisha Sharma?

Seems like the environment in the Bigg Boss house is growing intense day by day, as a major fight broke out between contestants Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. In the recently aired episode, Sidharth Shukla reportedly commented on Rashami Desai’s character, which enraged fans of the show. However, host of Bigg Boss 13 Salman Khan advised Rashami Desai to gain control over her anger and avoid such situations in the future. Expressing their disappointment with Salman Khan’s verdict on Weekend Ka War episode, netizens took to their social media handle and remarked that the makers of Bigg Boss are being biased. Seems like netizens have now targeted Sidharth Shukla’s alleged girlfriend, Manisha Sharma. As per a leading news publication, Manisha Sharma, who is the chief content officer of Bigg Boss team, has been supporting Sidharth Shukla in the show. Reportedly, Manisha Sharma has a 'personal connection' with Sidharth Shukla and has been saving Shukla's image in the public since the show's inception on television. Take a look at how fans reacted to this week's Weekend Ka Waar episode:

These words actually seems golden for the person like #SidharthShukla, he deserve much harsh word and needs a public ranting for his behavior since 3 months.. but kya karen #BiasedBiggBoss13 uski gf #manishasharma uspe aisa hone nai degi — Zainab (@fazain0508) December 23, 2019

#ManishaSharma She is a creative head if #viacom18 so, it doesn't mean that she is favoring her boyfriend #SiddhartShukla last year everyone accused #DipikaKakar that because of she is colors face that's why she won the show.

Kehne wale Jo bhi kahe #SidhartShukla hi jitega. — Tejastrivedi (@Raavan1987) December 24, 2019

