Who Is Sonali Phogat? Know About The Political Leader And Social Media Sensation

Sonali Phogat has been creating a major buzz lately. The actor turned politician has been a social media sensation and is known to constantly treat fans with her videos on social media. Sonali Phogat is currently the vice president of Mahila Morcha of BJP, Haryana. She is in-charge of scheduled tribe morcha in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh.

Sonali Phogat's television career

Sonali Phogat was BJP's 2019 election Adampur constituency candidate, however, she did not win the elections. She hails from Hisar in Haryana. She made her acting debut with the TV serial Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma in 2016. She then appeared in a Haryanvi film Chhoriyan Chhoron S Kam Nahi Hoti. She has been a part of several Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos. She was last seen in a web series, The Story Of Badmashgarh (2019).

In December 2016, she lost her husband Sanjay Phogat. Her husband died at the age of 42 under mysterious circumstances in his farmhouse. She has a daughter named Yashodhara Phogat.

Sonali Phogat controversy

In June 2020, Sonali Phogat gained major attention when a video of her thrashing Balsamand market secretary Sultan Singh with a slipper in the presence of Haryana Police went viral online. In the video, she can be heard saying, "Am I working to hear abuses from people like you? Do I not have the right to a dignified life. You…you have no right to live." Sonali Phogat landed in controversy after she thrashed the bureaucrat in front of Hisar policemen. Phogat, in her statement to the police, maintained that 'he first abused her and used objectionable language' that triggered her action.

खट्टर सरकार के नेताओं के घटिया कारनामे!



मार्किट कमेटी सचिव को जानवरों की तरह पीट रही हैं आदमपुर, हिसार की भाजपा नेत्री।



क्या सरकारी नौकरी करना अब अपराध है?

क्या खट्टर साहेब कार्यवाही करेंगे?

क्या मीडिया अब भी चुप रहेगा? pic.twitter.com/2K1aHbFo5l — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 5, 2020

Earlier in 2019, Sonali Phogat stirred controversy during the elections when she asked a few people whether they belong to Pakistan as they didn't chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai. In a video of Phogat's purported outburst, which went viral on social media, she is seen further telling them, "Those who cannot say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', their vote has no value". "Shame on those who cannot chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai."

