Who Is Soorya Menon? All About The 'Bigg Boss 3' Malayalam Contestant

Soorya Menon, who made a buzz in Kerala for being the first female DJ in Kerala, is entering the house of Big Boss 3. Soorya J Menon is a model, actress, and DJ. Becoming popular through her modelling career, Soorya J Menon will now be entering as a Big Boss Malayalam 3 contestant. Names like Adoney John, Anoop Krishnan, and Dimpal Bhal are on the list of Big Boss Malayalam 3 contestants.

Who is Soorya Menon?

Soorya J Menon is a Malayalam actress who gained fame from her modelling career. Soorya Menon DJ also became popular as the first female DJ and RJ in South India. The model and actress is also known to be a versatile dancer. With scarce information on the Big Boss 3 Malayalam contestant, fans of Big Boss have a constant question of who is Soorya Menon.

Soorya Menon trivia and everything you need to know about her

Soorya Menon DJ was born on October 20, 1993, in Kerala. She completed her schooling at Stella Martis Boarding School in Kerala. There have been no reports about the popular DJ's relationships or dating rumours.

Soorya J Menon’s previous works

Starting her career as a model, Soorya Menon DJ gained a wide fan following due to her resemblance to Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai. Her short lip sync videos and photos from her fashion photoshoots started to go viral which earned her a fan following. After doing short roles in Malayalam movies, Soorya J Menon is now ready to become a Big Boss 3 Malayalam contestant. Her net worth is to be estimated to be around 0.5 million dollars, as per a report by The Wiki Feed.

Soorya Menon’s photos

The DJ started her career as a model and since then several of Soorya Menon’s photos have gone viral. Having started modelling at a young age and entering beauty pageants, Soorya Menon's photos create quite a stir among fans. Fans have not only appreciated her unique beauty but also her resemblance to actress Aishwarya Rai.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

