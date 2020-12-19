Who Is Sulagna Panigrahi? Know All About Biswa Kalyan Rath's Wife

Sulagna Panigrahi is an Indian television and film actor who has, over the years, been featured in several memorable shows and movies. She made her debut by playing the lead role in the television serial Amber Dhara as Dhara. She has acted in many TV shows and made her Bollywood debut in Murder 2. Recently, she married Biswa Kalyan Rath, who is a stand-up comedian, on December 9, 2020. Know more about who is Sulagna Panigrahi.

Also read: Biswa Kalyan Rath Marries Sulagan Panigrahi, Shares Hilarious Wedding Pictures

Who is Sulagna Panigrahi?

Sulagna Panigrahi's career

After Amber Dhara, Sulagna’s second show was Do Saheliyaan. She played the role of Maithali in the show. She later played a negative role in the serial Bidaai. After Murder 2, she has been seen in many Hindi films such as Raid, Guru Dakshina and more. She has also done a Marathi movie named Ishq Wala Love. She was also seen in the Tamil film Isai. She was last seen in Afsos, which is an Indian black comedy web series that aired on Amazon Prime.

Also read: Amelia Minto Bio Piece: All About The Young Actor Who Plays Cindy Lou Who In 'The Grinch'

More about Sulagna Panigrahi

Sulagna was born on February 3, 1989, in Odisha. She has done her schooling from New Delhi and moved to Mumbai in 2007. She was also nominated for the ‘Apsara Film and Television Producers Guild Awards’ for her performance in Murder 2.

Biswa Kalyan Rath's wedding

Today, the comedian Biswa revealed the news of his marriage with Sulagna on his Instagram. The couple shared pictures of their wedding ceremony on their social media handles. Biswa captioned his post by writing ‘Biswa Married Aadmi,’ whereas, Sulagna captioned her post with a hilarious caption. Her caption read that they both were watching their 'single life burn away' while doing the ceremony. She also wrote that it was going to be a fun ride and showed a lot of excitement in her post.

Also read: Bhavana Pandey's Husband, Family & Other Details About The FLBW Star That You Need To Know

About Biswa Kalyan Rath

Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath is also from Odisha. He is known for appearing as a judge on the Amazon Prime Video reality show Comicstaan. He has also created the Amazon original series Laakhon Mein Ek. These series have had two seasons. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he has made numerous appearances on chess streamer Samay Raina's Youtube stream.

Also read: Who Is Kashmera Shah? Everything You Need To Know About Krushna Abhishek's Wife

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.