Bigg Boss Voting: Who Are Netizens Supporting In Tonight's Eviction?

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 13, seems to have hit the right chord with the viewers, who are hysterically engaging with the Bigg Boss 13 contestants' antics on social media. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, was again in the news after all the contestants got nominated by Bigg Boss for eviction this week.

As the Weekend Ka Vaar is nearing, people are going berserk on the internet, supporting their favourite contestants. Here is a glimpse into some of the tweets related to Bigg Boss voting.

Who are netizens supporting?

Meanwhile, all the Bigg Boss 13 contestants are nominated for evictions and fans seem to be supporting Siddarth Shukla, Asim Riaz, and Rashami Desai, among others. It will be interesting to see who will next exit the show.

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm. On weekends, however, the show starts at 9 pm. Here is what one can expect from tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13.

What to expect from tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar

Colors TV shared some glimpses from tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13. In which, one can see a heated conversation between Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The conversation takes an unexpected turn, when, Shehnaaz breaks down in front of Salman Khan.

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal, along with the cast of Bollywood film Chhapaak, will join the contestants of Bigg Boss 13, to lighten the moments. The cast of the upcoming Bollywood film will take along the contestants of house for a car ride, offering them relief from the mundanity of Bigg Boss house.

