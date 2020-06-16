Why Sushant Singh Rajput Left 'Pavitra Rishta' In 2011 Despite Massive Popularity? Read

Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away at the age of 34, had become a household name for playing the role of Manav in the popular daily soap titled Pavitra Rishta. The serial went on for six years and was very well received by fans. Manav in Ekta Kapoor's family drama Pavitra Rishta left many hearts broken when he made an exit from the show in the year 2011.

Moreover, 'Why Sushant Singh Rajput left Pavitra Rishta' became the talk of the town back then, as fans were curious to know about the reason why he left the show.

And then in 2013, Sushant Singh's scintillating Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's directorial, Kai Po Che, hit the bullseye. Fans knew that Sushant had left Pavitra Rishta as he had dipped his toes in Bollywood. Rajput's indelible on-screen performance in the film Kai Po Che won a million hearts and from there he kick-started his career in Bollywood.

However, in 2012, when the question 'Why Sushant Singh Rajput left Pavitra Rishta' started doing the rounds on social media, Sushant in an old interview with a news portal debunked rumours of him quitting the show for Bollywood. Sushant then revealed that his decision to leave the show had nothing to do with his film career. Sushant had reportedly revealed he quit because he wanted to do something different in his life.

Soon after Sushant's exit from Pavitra Rishta, actor Hiten Tejwani was roped in to fill in Sushant's shoes as Manav in the show. As per a recent report of a news portal, Hiten Tejvani revealed that Sushant may have left Pavitra Rishta to do films but he still visited the team on the sets of the show to tell them which movies he had signed or what was going on in his career.

Furthermore, the same report also mentioned that Sushant's other co-star Usha Nadkarni revealed that Sushant had achieved everything he dreamt of during his stint in Pavitra Rishta.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's death: International Space Station mourns the actor's demise

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the age of 34 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, June 14, 2020. However, the cops have not recovered any suicide note from his place. The actor's untimely demise has created a void in the industry.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Prakash Raj reveals he has 'lived and survived nepotism'

Sushant's funeral took place at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium, in presence of his father and family members. The funeral was attended by many Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Kapoor with his wife among others.

Television stars like Krystle D'Souza and Rithvik Dhanjani were also seen attending Rajput's funeral. Now, as per the latest inputs, the actor’s ashes will be taken back to Patna, Bihar, which is his hometown, via Delhi where his family will go on Tuesday.

Also Read | 'Sushant Singh Rajput was going to start a film with me,' says director Rumi Jaffrey

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Ashes To Be Immersed In Ganga In His Hometown Patna

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.