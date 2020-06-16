'Sushant Singh Rajput Was Going To Start A Film With Me,' Says Director Rumi Jaffrey

In a recent interview with a media portal, Bollywood director and writer Rumi Jaffrey said that Sushant Singh Rajput was going to do a film with him. The shooting was going to take place in July. The director had plans of shooting the film in London, however, the lockdown situation disrupted the shooting schedule.

The director also clarified about Rhea Chakraborty’s role in his movie Chehre. Rumi said that Sushant Singh Rajput did not recommend Rhea Chakraborty and that she was always on board. The director also said that Rhea Chakraborty was not replaced by Kriti Kharbanda but by Krystle D’Souza.

A new venture:

Rumi Jaffrey also revealed that he had been discussing plans of a new project with Sushant Singh Rajput in the recent past. He said that Sushant had left the choice of the producer on him. The director has been greatly shocked after hearing about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Grieving the loss of a friend and actor:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has greatly shocked the nation. The director said that after losing two of his close friends from the film fraternity, he could not bear the loss of a third. As per reports, Rumi Jaffrey was extremely close to the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and singer Wajid Khan. Sushant Singh Rajput was also extremely attached to his Rumi Jaffrey’s family. Rumi Jaffrey said that Sushant loved to eat his wife’s food. He even said that the two were going to meet soon to discuss their upcoming film.

Rumi Jaffrey said that he couldn’t understand why Rajput ended his life. Jaffrey said that Sushant was filled with positivity and would always smile at people. The director also expressed his disappointment at those who criticized the film industry for not supporting Rajput during his difficult times. According to Jaffrey, Sushant was not abandoned by anyone.

Sushnat's Film Career:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s movies did extremely well at the box office. Kai Po Che and M.s Dhoni- the Untold Story were some of his most critically acclaimed films. The news of the sad demise is all over social media. Several celebrities and fans have shared Sushant Singh Rajput’s photos on social media while remembering him for some of his greatest works. Although the actor has passed away, he has left indelible memories for his fans to cherish for a lifetime.

Image Source: Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram

