The Last Straight Man Ending Explained: What Happened To Lewis And Cooper's Relationship?

Directed by Mark Bessenger, the film The Last Straight Man released in the year 2014. The film stars Mark Cirillo in the role of Lewis and actor Scott Sell in the character of Cooper. Actor David Alanson Bradberry is seen in the role of Berney while Blake Harrison is seen in the role of Belinda. The romantic drama film revolves around the relationship of a gay man who throws a bachelor party for his straight best friend named Cooper (and his secret crush). After having sex all night, they begin an annual meeting in the same hotel suite to explore their relationship and understand each other better. Here's The Last Straight Man ending explained in detail.

The Last Straight Man Ending Explained

The movie starts with Lewis having a secret but huge crush on his best friend Cooper. When Cooper is about to get married, Lewis being his best friend throws a huge party in a hotel room, for his best friend. While cleaning up after the party, the two best friends get personal and open up to each other a little more than they usually do. They get to know about their personal sexual desires and end up in bed, having sex all night.

The next day, Cooper gets married to his girlfriend. Cut to, the film moves to the same time the next year and the two men meet up in the same hotel room, to pick up from where they have left. The day before Cooper’s anniversary becomes their annual date. While Lewis openly admits that he’s gay, Cooper is adamant that he’s straight. This annual date goes on for 12 long years with the two best friends sexually explore each other and are very much in love.

However, one year Cooper resists himself and does not show up on their annual date claiming that he does not want to put his marriage at risk. The next year, however, he admits to meeting Lewis, who has a boyfriend now and does not want to risk his new relationship. The movie ends with Cooper being guilty about not admitting his true feelings and not staying true to himself, losing a friend and a true lover in the process.

