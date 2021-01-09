'Alice In Borderland' Ending Explained: What Happens To Momoka And Aashi?

Alice in Borderland is a Japanese sci-fi suspense thriller series based on manga of the same name by Haro Aso. Alice in Borderland stars Kento Yamazaki as a man who finds himself lost in an abandoned land in Tokyo along with two of his friends. Kento’s other two friends’ characters are played by actors Yuki Morinaga and Keita Machida. The trio is then forced to play dangerous games to find their way out and search for civilisation. Here’s the Alice in Borderland ending explained in detail.

Alice in Borderland Ending Explained

In the 8th episode of Alice in Borderland, Arisu tries to convince Aguni that they should work together to find the witch and stop indiscriminate slaughter on the militant group. Arisu also figures out that Aguni is not the witch and he was the one who killed the Hatter. Towards the end of the episode, Aguni discovers that his friend's guns are empty which indicates their desire not to live anymore. This sets Aguni on a path where he’s willing to cause the deaths of all inhabitants because he holds each of them responsible for Hatter’s death.

Arisu also understands where Aguni is coming from and understands he lost his own friends because they wanted him to live. At first, Aguni lashes out Arisu violently but the latter manages to get through him. Niragi emerges from the fire with the gun in his hand and begins shooting. Aguni puts himself between him and Arisu while Usagi grabs him and leaps into the fire with him. Moreover, Arisu also managed to find out that formerly forensic scientist with the Tokyo police department, Momoka herself is a witch.

Aashi records things right from the time she enters the game and this helps Arisu and Usagi discover that two of their friends were taken to the local observational centre of the game. As the victory for a player means the defeat and death of a dealer, they were as much a victim of the game as any player. At the end Momoka stabs herself to death and puts her body in the pyre while Aashi dies after she gets hit by a laser from the sky, revealing herself as a dealer.

