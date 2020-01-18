Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma Indulge In Funny Banter During 'Panga' Promotions

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Panga which will release on January 24, 2020. The film will also feature Richa Chadda and is helmed by director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who can also be seen accompanying Kangana Ranaut for all the promotional events for Panga. The trio recently made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show where they were seen enjoying themselves. But, Kapil Sharma did take a light-hearted dig at the Queen actor Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut on The Kapil Sharma Show

Kangana Ranaut made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma and was greeted by Kapil Sharma with a question. Kangana was asked by Kapil why the film was titled Panga and whether she featuring in the film by default makes the film's title to be Panga. To this, Kangana broke into laughter and answered saying she had gotten so used to being a part of public fights and cannot live without it, which is why the film is titled Panga. The two even discussed how Kapil Sharma stalks Instagram accounts of various celebrities. Kangana was seen taking a dig at Kapil Sharma yet again stating that all married men stalk women on Instagram. Check out their funny banter below -

Panga ho toh aisa ho! Kangana Ranaut aur #Panga ki team ko dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, iss weekend raat 9:30 baje. pic.twitter.com/Cngxy9yjDE — Sony TV (@SonyTV) January 16, 2020

Photo Courtesy - Kapil Sharma and Team Kangana Ranaut Instagram

