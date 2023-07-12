Will Shoaib Ibrahim Leave TV Show Ajooni After Embracing Fatherhood? Actor Reveals

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, the popular television actor couple, have finally returned home with their baby boy, receiving a warm welcome from friends, family, and fans. Dipika were discharged from the hospital on July 10th. Shoaib recently conducted a Q&A session on his social media platform, where he interacted with his fans and answered their questions.

2 things you need to know

They announced their pregnancy on 22nd January, 2023.

On 21st June, 2023, they welcomed their baby boy.

Shoaib Ibrahim talks about fatherhood and new house's plan

During the session, one of his fans asked about his experience of fatherhood. Shoaib responded by saying that it is just the beginning of sleepless nights but the adorable cries of his little one justifies it all. Fans also enquired about his wife, Dipika Kakar's health. And the actor responded that she is doing much better now.

(A screen grab from Shoaib's Instagram stories | Image: Shoaib Ibrahim/Instaram)

The next set of questions were related to their new house and when they would be moving in there with their son. Shoaib replied that they would move in once the house was completely ready. As he wanted to ensure a comfortable transition for their baby without any inconvenience. Amidst the conversation, some fans expressed their desire for Shoaib to continue working on his current show and not leave it. In response, Shoaib revealed that he had previously considered leaving the show but had changed his mind.

(Shoaib gave an update on shifting to new home with Dipika and newborn baby | Image: Shoaib Ibrahim/Instagram)

Shoaib shares joyous news and expresses gratitude for support

On 9th July, Shoaib took to social media to share the joyous news with their fans and expressed gratitude for the prayers and support they had received during this challenging period. Although their baby still required observation for a few more days, Shoaib mentioned that he was doing well.

(Shoaib shared an update about his baby boy on Instagram stories | Image: Shoaib Ibrahim/Instagram)

The couple had welcomed their baby on June 21, 2023 who was born prematurely. Shortly after the birth, the newborn was admitted to the NICU for specialised care. Shoaib had previously shared the emotional news of their first child's arrival through an Instagram story, requesting prayers for the well-being of their little one.