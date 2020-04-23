On World Book Day, Watch THESE Shows That Are An Adaptation From Well-known Novels

People may not be aware of some fantastic television shows that are actually adaptations of some very well-received novels. These television shows have impressed the audience, but not everyone knows the inspiration behind these television shows. On World Book Day here is a look at some of the television shows that are actually adaptations of some famous books.

Shows:

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, was one of the highly appreciated television shows. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is based on the novel Custody by author Manju Kapoor. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein revolves around the story of Raman and Ishita and Ruhi, who is Raman’s daughter from his ex-wife. The cast of the show includes Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Ruhanika Dhawan.

Saraswatichandra

Saraswatichandra is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The show is adapted from Govardhanram Tripathi’s novel of the same name. Saraswatichandra follows the story of Saras and Kumud. The cast includes Gautam Rode, Jennifer Winget, Shiny Doshi, Varun Kapoor.

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil is actually based on Manju Kapoor’s book The Immigrant. The show is about Naina Batra and Raghav Mehra. Naina and Raghav are living in a foreign country. The cast of the show included Drishti Dhami, Arjun Bijlani, Additi Gupta, Surekha Sikri.

Malgudi Days

Malgudi Days is a Hindi family serial that is based on the works of R.K. Narayan. The show consists of short stories that have taken place in the fictitious town in South India, Malgudi. The series was directed by Kannada actor-director Shankar Nag. The show features amazing characters who live their lives with a dash of humour and simplicity. The cast of this popular series includes Master Manjunath, Shankar Nag, Girish Karnad, Anant Nag, Deven Bhojani.

