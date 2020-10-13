'Ye Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' To Have Preet Grewal, Zoya Khan & Kajal Khanchandani On Board

According to reports by Telly Chakkar, actor Pranav Kumar recently bagged a role on the show Ye Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka. It is now reported that actors Preet Grewal, Zoya Khan, and veteran actor Kajal Khanchandani are also roped in to play a trio with superpowers on Ye Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka. The actors will be playing the role of guiding angels on the show.

Preet, Zoya and Kajal in 'Ye Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka'

Preet Grewal confirmed the news and spoke about her role on the show. She said that the three actors who have been roped in will be the Ayana, and would be there as a guiding angel to protect the main lead Vikram Singh Chauhan. Preet Grewal said that it is an interesting character and she is looking forward to portraying it the best.

Zoya Khan, who will also be a part of the show Ye Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka has been a part of many South Indian films. She also made an appearance in Rakul Preet Singh’s film Shimla Mirchi. Kajal Khanchandani is another actor who will join the cast of Ye Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka. She has been a part of the film FryDay. The actor was also seen as Mrs Sandhu in Sony TV’s show Patiala Babes. The actor was also seen in Netflix’s Home Stories.

In the previous episodes of Ye Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, the show became quite interesting as it took a different twist. The lead protagonist turned a villain on the show and Roshni, under the influence of Kaala Jinn turned negative. Star Plus’ Ye Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka has now become a household name with its twists and turns, entertaining the viewers. It stars Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles.

It is produced by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain. The show Ye Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka aired its first episode in 2019 and has been on the top since then.

