'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For October 13: Roshni Plans To Marry Jaadugar Jinn

In the previous episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans saw Roshni showcase her evil side and agitate her family by hosting a swayamar for herself. Aman also participated in the competition but ended up finding himself in deep waters. Read ahead to know what took place in the recent episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka October 13th.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update

The latest episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka starts with a shot of Aman in agony as he is covered in chains surrounded by hot lava. The family pleads with Roshni to let Aman go and to remember her love for him. Meanwhile, Jaadugar Jinn goes behind the pearl which has now transformed into a diamond. The family then reminds Roshni that Aman risked his lives many times to save her. In minutes, Roshni comes back to her real self and sets Aman free. A minute later, Roshni returns to her evil self.

Also Read | 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' written update for October 12: Roshni hosts swayamvar

As Aman is freed, he flies into the sky to retrieve the diamond. As soon as he gets a hold of the diamond, Jaadugar Jinn mentions that he must hand over the diamond or he will kill baby Armaan. Aman hesitates but hands the diamond to Jaadugar Jinn. The Jinn then takes it to Roshni and Roshni proclaims that she will soon get married to Jaadugar Jinn. The family asks Roshni to not get married to Jaadugar Jinn but she doesn't listen and starts getting ready for her marriage. Tazeeib quips that if Roshni gets married to Jaadugar Jinn, she will transform into Kaala Jinn forever.

Also Read | 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' written update October 8, 2020: Roshini turns into black jinn

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode

Aman then thinks of an idea. He goes into Jaadugar Jinn's room as he getting ready to get married and hits him with a piece of wood, which makes the Jinn collapse. Aman then puts on the clothes of the groom and walks out of the room. As Aman's face is covered, nobody can see that the groom is Aman.

Also Read | 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' written update for October 8: Roshni showcases her evil side

In the final scene, fans see Aman walk out as the groom with his face hidden. Roshni then asks for the wedding to start. But fans see dadi, who is holding baby Armaan, slip and Aman helps her. This makes Roshni suspicious and she checks who it is under the groom's veil. The episode ends here.

Also Read | 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' written update for October 7: Roshni gets stabbed

Promo Pic Credit: Aditi Sharma's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.