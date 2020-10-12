'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For October 12: Roshni Hosts Swayamvar

In the previous episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans saw Roshni turn into Kaala Jinn and reveal her evil side to the family. She also put baby Armaan in harm's way and tried to attack other family members. This made Aman and other members of the family very sad. After this, Roshni decides to host a swayamvar for herself in which she reluctantly allows Aman to participate as well. Read ahead to know what takes place in the latest episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka.

'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' written update

The latest episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka starts with the swayamvar still in progress. Fans then see Roshni create a moon in the sky with the help of her magic. She mentions to the contestants that whoever can get her a piece of the moon will get married to her. Aman then asks for the help of the entire family to get the moon. Baby Armaan helps secure a rope around the moon and now Aman just needs to pull it towards himself.

Aman then proceeds to pull the moon towards himself but he is not able to move it even an inch. He uses his magic to break a piece of the moon but fails as well. Aman then gets inside a car and drives to the moon. This time he succeeds in cutting off a piece of the moon. The other two participants also get a piece of the moon and bring it back to Roshni. When Aman comes back to give Roshni his piece, he sees that he is holding a small pumpkin in his hand. Roshni laughs and mentions that Aman was unable to get the moon. Aman says that he knows this is her doing and that he did bring a piece of the moon back.

'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' latest episode

Roshni then allows Aman to take part in the next competition as well. This time, Roshni takes a pearl and throws it into the sky. She then asks the suitors to get the pearl back but they would have to be in the line of fire to be able to compete. Everyone in the family mentions that it is too dangerous and yet Aman doesn't back off. In the final scene of the show, fans see Aman being imprisoned as he was in the line of fire. The episode ends here.

