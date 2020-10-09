'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update October 8, 2020: Roshini Turns Into Black Jinn

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Oct 8 episode starts as dadi tells Tabeezi that she can’t believe that it is Roshni who became the black jinn. Tabeezi tells dadi that it is the truth. Just as dadi asks Tabeezi if there is any way to convert Roshni back from the black jinn, Tabeezi says that if they remove the crown from her head then she can come back. Saima asks Tabeezi if they can transfer the crown to someone else via Aman’s sword. Aman says that he will never harm Roshni and neither will he ever let anyone harm her. Read Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update to know what happened in the episode.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update Oct 8

Aman goes inside Roshni’s room. Roshni gets completely romantic and asks him if he loves her, to which he says “yes”. Roshini holds Aman’s hand and handcuffs him, that takes him into the flashback of when their marriage happened and then reversing the whole process, as she says that now she has broken their marriage and now she is a free bird. Roshni disappears leaving Aman weak, and Aman informs about it to their family.

After coming to know about all this, Tabeezi says that Roshni did it as his love would have changed the black jinn back to Roshni. Ayan says that their souls are connected and annulling the marriage won’t separate them. While Armaan is crying, Ayan takes him to Roshni. Roshni warns Ayan to take the crying baby away from her as she has a bad headache. Aman asks her to hold Armaan in her arms as only that can stop him from crying. Just as Ayan forcefully hands over the baby to Roshini, the baby stops crying. Aman says that he knew that though Roshini has become black jinn, the feeling of motherhood is still alive in her. Roshni throws the baby in the air, but luckily Aman holds the baby. Roshni laughs and says that emotions don’t matter in the world of jinns.

Rehaan and Natasha search for the card. A midget emerges holding a card from nowhere and says that he has come back to meet the black jinn. Just as Roshini gets ready like a bride, bua asks her about what she is doing. Roshni says that she is a free bird and can do whatever she wants and walks away from there. Ayan sees a magician emerging who shows some of his magic on Armaan’s cradle and asks everyone about where the black jinn is as he was invited by her. The black jinn emerges and turns into Roshni, saying that she had called three guests for her swayamvar. Stay tuned to know about Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode.

