Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira & Kartik’s #relationshipgoals Leave Netizens In Splits

With the lockdown taking a toll on the television industry and filming being stalled for almost three months, the government-mandated to resume shooting under strict rules and regulations. It has been almost a month since the filming resumed for various shows, and pictures and videos from the set do not fail to amuse many.

Recently pictures of actors wearing face masks and protection equipment on set surfaced of Rashmi Desai, Hina Khan and others. However, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors wore them on-screen (as a part of the storyline) as well. The serial emphasised on the usage of the protection equipment in many scenes. Kartik and Naira of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai showed their on-screen romance but with the creative use of sanitizers, gloves and face shields.

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Viral Scene Shows Characters Wearing Masks, Netizens React

Kartik and Naira's viral video in leave people in splits

In the short scene, Kartik and Naira are huddled together in the comfort of their home. Naira is all set to go out but Kartik stops her only to squeeze some hand sanitizer into her palm. He then helps her put her gloves on, followed by the face-shield. All this was a part of the script. Lastly, he holds Naira and gives her a kiss but on the face-shield instead. This invited some hilarious reactions from fans.

Here are some hilarious fan reactions on the scene from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Quiz: How Much Of An Ardent 'YRKKH' Fan Are You?

Who knew Indian serials were so progressive? https://t.co/jdHkOSm69d — Vighnesh (@vighneshck1) July 14, 2020

Just when you thought Star Plus couldn't do the absolute most. 😂😭😤 pic.twitter.com/iMY9P3TSFy — olishaan (@olishaan) July 14, 2020

True. Even corona couldn’t stop this serial !!!! #yerishtacringekehlatahai — Ishpreet Kaur (@Ishpree97727660) July 15, 2020

Another similar scene showed in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The show did not stop there. There was another moment when one of the characters removes the face-mask dramatically. That scene as well-received witty reactions from fans. Kartik and Naira continue to incorporate such scenes with the ‘new normal’ on screen. The scenes might even have a social message as it has a massive audience as per one of the commenters on social media.

Here is how viewers reacted to the said scene

Is this what Star Plus are doing nowadays 😂😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/l67FcWR5wm — olishaan (@olishaan) July 13, 2020

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update: Naira Convinces Sita That She Has A Twin

If m not wrong this is YRKKH, right? I mean the longest running show.. kaise dekh lete hai log?? — Turmeric (@The_Turmeric_) July 14, 2020

Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan Aka Kartik's Twin Brother To Enter The Show? Read

nah there was a scene before this romanticizing hygiene 😭 her man was putting on her sanitizer, gloves, EVERYTHING for her it's mad 😭 — иαυz💀 (@nosyxnauz) July 14, 2020

Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?



Scientists are still figuring out the answer to this question. pic.twitter.com/lZFJRfC6Y0 — PUNNY (@Chinmoyee07) July 14, 2020

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's scene gave a glimpse of the 'new normal' several shows have resumed filming. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai stars have been posting about filming during the fear of corona frequently. The sets are supposed to follow strict social distancing norms as per government mandate. Actors, directors and staff are all supposed to wear a mask in between takes.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.