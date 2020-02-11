'Yeh Hai Chahatein' February 10 Written Update: Prisha And Yuvraj’s Marriage

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. It is a spin-off series of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The episode begins with Yuvraj deciding to inform Prisha's parents about their marriage. He feels happy and thinks that after marriage Saransh will be his son legally and he can then get all that money for himself.

Yeh Hai Chahatein written update: Prisha and Yuvraj’s Marriage

The episode starts off with Rudra bringing Saransh to jail, he tells him that his mother is a criminal and she is paying for her crimes. Saransh refuses to believe and tells him it’s all a game and that it will end soon. However, the boy is determined to go and meet his mom, and therefore asks the prison guard. The guard refuses and tells him that children are not allowed. Saransh finds a way by hiding under the trolley. Meanwhile, Vasu shows the wedding dress to Prisha but they are immediately stopped by the guard and asked to leave the place.

Gopal, on the other hand, is worried at home and asks Yuvraj to reopen the case, as he feels Prisha is hiding something. Yuvraj tells him that he has seen Prisha commit the crime and hence it is impossible to reopen the case. Meanwhile, at home, the family members of Rudra are worried due to his disappearance. They try calling his friends and colleagues to know about his whereabouts. However, none of them seems to know anything about him.

Yuvraj, on the other hand, seems extremely happy as he is about to take out Prisha and get the trust fund in Saransh’s name. Balraj gets worried as Rudra does not return home for a while. Maa asks the bodyguards to go and look for Rudra, they do exactly as told. Saransh looks for Prisha, meanwhile, she gets ready and sits at the mandap. A constable notices Saransh and advances towards him. The constable tells him that kids are not allowed here and how did he get through. Saransh throws files at him and runs away as fast as possible. Meanwhile, Prisha and the groom exchange marriage vows and are married.

