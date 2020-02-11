Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For February 10: Mishti-Abir's Sangeet Ceremony

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a love story made into a family drama. It revolves around Abir and Mishti and how they deal with obstacles that come their way. The show is loved for the unexpected turn of events and the distinct way of presenting a family drama. Have a look at the written update of the latest episode. The show is a spin-off of the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The episode started with Kuhu entering into the house with a band. She then blindfolded Abir and asked to switch off the lights. Kuhu then asked a group of ladies to enter in a line. She asked Abir to find Mishti from the group. Abir recognised Mishti from the group. Everybody blessed the duo. Abir sought blessings from Rajshri and Vishwamber.

Everybody then questioned Kuhu for the theme of the sangeet ceremony. Kuhu and Mishti informed everyone that the theme for sangeet would be the celebration of a breakup. Everybody enjoyed and grooved to the tunes of several Bollywood songs.

Vishwamber then informed Kuhu that Rajwanshi brothers had won the bet. Kunal teased Kuhu and told her that the one who loses has to pay for it. Kuhu and Kunal then danced together along with other family members. Ketki then told Mishti that it was her turn to perform. Mishti started to sing a beautiful song and later, she was accompanied by Abir for a dance performance. Everybody adored them and Rajshri gave blessings to them.

Later, everybody enjoyed the sangeet ceremony. Vishwamber went to the stage and started dancing with everyone. The chandelier on the roof started to swing while everybody was dancing on the dance floor. The chandelier started falling when Vishwamber noticed it and shouted Mishti’s name to warn her. Abir dragged her to the side and the chandelier fell down.

Nanu recognised Laxman when he tried to escape. Abir asked Nanu who he was and Nanu informed that he worked for Meenakshi. Abir warned Laxman that he should tell the truth now. Meenakshi informed Abir that she had sent Abir there. Nanu greeted everyone and everybody left the house. Kuhu felt low because she wanted to talk to Kunal but he had left to look after Abir.

