'Yeh Hai Chahatein' February 17 Written Update: Rudraksh's Behaviour Upsets Saransh

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. The drama series is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien which was one of the longest-running shows that aired on television and enjoyed a high TRP. The spin-off series premiered on television on December 19, 2019. Following are the details regarding the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein 17th February written update

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update February 17: Saloni Agrees To Help Rhea

The episode starts with a distressed Rudra. He starts coughing and feeling restless, Balraj walks in and asks him to drink water and go to sleep. Rudra refuses to do so and tells Balraj to go away, Balraj then informs him that he has to do a recording soon. Rudra tells him that he will do it later.

Meanwhile, Saransh comes in with water and offers it to Rudra; however, he refuses to drink it. Saransh insists a bit and later Rudra accepts it and has the water. He remembers Rajeev and tells Saransh that he is unable to fall asleep. Saransh then asks him to rest on his lap and just try to sleep.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar Slayed On The Sets Of 'Love School' In THESE Outfits

Saransh and Rudra have a small chat with each other and Rudra cannot stop but imagine how similar Saransh is to Rajeev. Meanwhile, Prisha in jail is worried about him. However, Saransh and Rudra sleep together peacefully. When they wake up in the morning, Saransh asks Rudra to calls his mom. Rudra refuses to do this by saying that she will not come to meet him for a long time and he must accept that fact.

Saransh acts stubborn and asks him to drop him off at Vasu and Gopal's place instead, he still refuses. In anger, Saransh takes some slime and throws it on Rudra's face, making him angry. However, Saransh does not stop and continues to throw slime on his face. He tells him that he will trouble him till he gets his mother back home.

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti Photos Prove She Completely Rocks Pink Outfits

Gopal and Vasu go to meet Prisha in the jail and tell her that they are doing their best to free her. She tells them that nothing can be done and to leave all hopes as everything will end soon. They get emotional when they find out that the execution will happen in a day's time.

Meanwhile, when Saransh finds out about the marriage between Rudra and Mishika, he gets furious. He meets with Rudra and asks him why he is cheating on his mother. Rudra tells him it is part of the game, Saransh tells him he knows it is not a game. He threatens Rudra that he will tell everyone the truth about his marriage with Prisha. Rudra tells him to do whatever he wants to and leaves.

Also Read | Yeh Hai Chahatein February 5 2020 Written Update: Prisha Confronts Yuvraj

Saransh says that he will indeed tell everyone about the marriage between Rudra and his mom. Rudra tells him that if he does this he will never help to get his mom out of jail. Saransh storms away in frustration, meanwhile Rudra gets a message that Prisha will get hanged tomorrow, he smiles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.