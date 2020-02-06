Yeh Hai Chahatein February 5 2020 Written Update: Prisha Confronts Yuvraj

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. The drama series is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien which was one of the longest-running shows that aired on television and enjoyed a high TRP. The spin-off series premiered on television on December 19 this year. Following are the details regarding the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein February 5 written update

The episode begins with Saransh talking to Rudraksh and tying a thread on his hand. Meanwhile, Prisha calls for a constable and asks him to allow her to call Yuvraj. The constable agrees and proceeds to make the call. Meanwhile, Gopal tries to secure Saransh’s admission; however, Ahana refuses and claims that he is a murderer's son and therefore they cannot take him back. Gopal thinks to himself to reveal to her that Saransh is indeed the son of Rajeev, but he refrains from doing so and heads out.

Gopal then tells Saransh that he will get him some ice cream, Saransh is happy and agrees. However, he runs back to go and get the mail first which Rudraksh throws away. Meanwhile, Yuvraj gets the message that Prisha wants to see him. Yuvraj assumes that he may be in trouble and that she will confess the truth. Yuvraj comes to meet her despite this and asks her what was so important.

Prisha informs him about the trust fund set up for Saransh. She then questions him if he lied about Rajeev. She tells him that why would Rajeev set a trust fund if he wanted Saransh dead. Yuvraj comes to know about the details of the entire trust fund and finds out about the crores of rupees Saransh will get after he turns 21. Meanwhile, Maa observes the servants as they pack Rajeev’s clothes. Maa is against it and scolds the servants. Rudra and Balraj also enter and support her.

Ahana enters the room and says that it was her idea to donate the clothes. She later informs that she is having suicidal thoughts and therefore feels like getting rid of them. They later talk to her and Ahana tells them that she is having nightmares and therefore thought about donating the clothes. The family insists on keeping the clothes but Ahana tells them that Rajeev always helped the less fortunate and hence it will be best to donate the clothes.

On the other hand, Prisha continues to talk to Yuvraj and he manipulates her into believing that in order to save his name, Rajeev created a trust fund. Yuvraj realises that he is in big trouble now and thinks of a way to get out of it. Rudraksh then talks to Ahana and tells her that he will take the clothes with him.

Meanwhile, Prisha questions Yuvraj about the necklace and tells him that Rudra mentioned a necklace, which was similar to the one he gave her. Yuvraj acts all surprised and tells her that she should not doubt him as he is the one trying to help her. Prisha feels guilty and apologises to him. Soon after, Prisha is informed that she will be hanged in the next five days.

