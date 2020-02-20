Yeh Hai Chahatein February 19 Written Update: Prisha Gets Saved

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. The drama series is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien which was one of the longest-running shows that aired on television and enjoyed a high TRP. The spin-off series premiered on television on December 19, 2019. Following are the details regarding the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein February 19 written update

The episode starts off with Prisha being taken away to get hanged, she prays for her family members' well-being after she is gone. However, Vasu and Gopal barge in with a lawyer and ask the officials to stop the execution. They proceed to show them court papers and tell them that her case has been reopened and she needs to be presented in court for the hearing.

Gopal insists that Prisha speak the truth in the new hearing. She says that she has already spoken and that is the truth. However, Gopal doubts her, he messages Yuvraj to meet them at court. Yuvraj gets furious upon finding out that Prisha’s death has been cancelled. He plans to try to act sweet with her so that he gets custody of Saransh.

The proceeding begins and the judge addresses the fact that Prisha is lucky to have gotten saved. He asks her if she has committed the crime. She admits to doing it but is hesitant, the judge notices it and asks her how many times was Rajeev hit, she is confused and answers by saying one or two times. The judge immediately finds out she is lying and tells her that Rajeev received multiple hits at least 5-6 times, which she doesn’t know because she did not commit the crime.

Vasu hopes that she will speak the truth. Meanwhile, the judge tries to persuade her further by asking her several questions. The lawyer informs her that he has checked several CCTV footages from the hotel which prove her innocence. Saransh meanwhile plans to disrupt the marriage of Rudra and Mishika. He notices a dog and thinks of a sinister plan and goes ahead to open the gates for the dog.

At the court, Prisha finally admits that she did not commit the murder and that Rajeev was already dead when she arrived. The judge asks her if she is protecting someone to which she says that she doesn’t know anything as Rajeev was dead when she entered the room. The judge agrees and sets her free on the basis of her statement. Meanwhile, the dog runs inside the mandap destroying everything in its path. Rudra understands that Saransh did this and laughs and calls him a cartoon.

