Yeh Hai Chahatein February 18 Written Update: Prisha Makes Her Last Wish

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. The drama series is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien which was one of the longest-running shows that aired on television and enjoyed a high TRP. The spin-off series premiered on television on December 19, 2019. Following are the details regarding the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein February 18 written update

The episode starts off with Saransh plotting to spoil the lehenga of Mishika as he tries to avoid the marriage of Rudra. However, Mishika walks in and spots Sarsnh trying to create trouble. She asks him what he is doing in her room, To which he replies that he mistook this room for his. Mishika realises that there is something wrong and checks her dress. To her shock, the dress gets spoilt after a balloon explodes causing ink and water to fall all over it. Furious by this, Ahana and Mishika scold Saransh, while Balraj looks on.

Rudra hears the commotion and enters the room only to find out that Sarasnh is being scolded by the others. He inquires as to why they are scolding him, upon which he finds out that the lehenga got spoilt due to a prank played by Saransh. Rudra bursts into laughter and so does Saransh looking at him. Mishika and Ahana get furious and take matters into their hands and go forward to punish Saransh. However, Rudra stops them and tells him that they dare not interfere with him or Saransh. He takes him and leaves the room.

Ahana notices that there is something strange about the way Rudra protects Saransh, she decides to find out why he is so inclined towards the child. Meanwhile, at the prison, the jailer declares that it is Prisha’s last day and tells her that she can wish for whatever food she would like to have. Prisha says that her last wish is to meet her son. The jailer agrees and Prisha hopes that Rudra gets Saransh to meet her one last time before she dies. On the other hand, Maa gets a set of clothes for Saransh and tells him to wear it; however, Saransh is busy thinking about his mom.

The jailer makes a call to Rudra but he does not pick it up. He informs Prisha and tells her that he is taking her to get hanged now. However, Prisha insists that she wants to talk to her son once at least, the jailer tries to call him one more time and Rudra finally picks up the call. Prisha asks Rudra to let her talk to Saransh, Rudra refuses and tells her that she didn’t even let Rajeev meet him before killing him. Meanwhile, Ahana is happy to get a new and more expensive lehenga given by Rudra to her. As she walks down the stairs, people marvel at how pretty she looks. On the other hand, Prisha is taken to get hanged and her face is covered with black cloth.

