'Yeh Hai Chahatein' February 20 Written Update: Yuvraj Admits To Committing The Crime

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. The drama series is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien which was one of the longest-running shows that aired on television and enjoyed a high TRP. The spin-off series premiered on television on December 19, 2019. Following are the details regarding the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein February 20 written update

The episode begins with Prisha hugging Vasu and Gopal and thanking them for their work. Gopal asks her to finally reveal who she is trying to save. Prisha does not say anything but looks in the direction of Yuvraj. Yuvraj falls on his feet and admits to committing the murder. He finally reveals what happened with details of how he did it. Gopal slaps him.

Meanwhile, at the wedding, Rudraksh asks Saransh to not do anything further as people seem to mind it around him. Saransh agrees but looks on in disbelief as to why is Rudra marrying Mishika. At the court, the family scolds Yuvraj and he tries to make them understand his motive for doing such a thing. They do not agree with him and continue to scold him further. In a while, Gopal prepares to leave for home with Prisha.

Yuvraj is happy that no one complained about him to the officials. He informs Prisha that Rudra is getting married again and they must go there to at least get Saransh back. At the wedding, the bride and groom exchange garlands. However, Yuvraj and Prisha enter their celebrations and Saransh is glad to see his mom.

Mishika asks how is Prisha still alive to which Yuvraj tells them the entire story. He ends by saying that Prisha was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Rudra is surprised and thinks about how it happened.

Balraj gets angry and tells them that Prisha is a murderer and he will make sure she goes to jail. Saransh and Prisha hug, he tells Prisha to tell everyone about the marriage between Rudra and her. Everyone is shocked and call Saransh a liar. Prisha tells them that Saransh is telling the truth and that Rudra did get married to her in jail. Ahana continues to scold Prisha and tells Balraj to find out on what basis they have released her. Amidst this commotion, Rudra shouts and admits that he indeed married Prisha and has gotten Saransh's custody.

