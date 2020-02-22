'Yeh Hai Chahatein' February 21 Written Update: Rudraksh Plans Revenge

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. The drama series is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien which was one of the longest-running shows that aired on television and enjoyed a high TRP. The spin-off series premiered on television on December 19, 2019. Following are the details regarding the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein February 21 written update

The episode starts with Rudra refusing to give away the custody of Saransh to Prisha. Everyone gets angry with Rudra and Ahana takes Mishika and goes away. Gopal also advises Prisha to not create a scene further and leave. He tells her they will get Saransh eventually as Rudra has married Prisha in a wrong manner. They leave the house of Rudra and Balraj asks Rudra if what he said was true, Rudra agrees and says that he indeed has married Prisha to get Saransh's custody.

Balraj scolds Rudra and asks him if he is out of his mind, he asks him about his relationship with Saransh to which Rudra says that he found Saransh’s face cute. The media ask Rudra about his decision to marry the murderer of his brother, Rudra tells them that Prisha is no longer a murderer and that she will stay with him as his wife. Balraj asks the security to get the media out of the house; meanwhile, Rudra goes to talk to Ahana in her room.

Yuvraj tries to convince Prisha to live with Rudra and tells her that it is better than the death penalty and that she will at least be close to Saransh. Prisha is shocked and asks how he can say such a thing if he loves her. Yuvraj tells her that he just wants to set her free and this is the only way to achieve it. Meanwhile, the entire family scolds Rudra for his actions. Rudra assures the members that she will get punished every day in the house when she comes to live with him. The family members do not get pleased on hearing this and disagree with him.

Prisha returns to Rudra's house and demands to take Saransh with her. The family members and Rudra don’t let her and tell her that she is a burden. However, Saransh comes in and takes her to show his room. Rudra stops them and tells that he has something big planned for Prisha. Meanwhile, Ahana and Mishika get angry with Prisha and tell her they will make her life hell. Rudra then tells her to get ready for her first night. Prisha is shocked.

