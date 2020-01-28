Yeh Hai Chahatein January 27 Written Update: Prisha Cries For Saransh

The episode started with everyone crying over Rajeev's demise. The family members tried to console one another. Ahana and Mishika came home in a drunken state wherein Ahana told Mishika that no one would notice that they were drunk. However, she noticed that people were staring at her and she observed the solemn atmosphere. In her drunken state, she asked if they were having a white themed party. Mishika took her away to avoid further embarrassment.

Yeh Hai Chahatein 27th January 2020 Written Episode Update: Prisha Cries For Saransh

Prisha tried to console Saransh by telling him that whatever was happening was all a game and they had to be strong. Saransh replied that he did not want to play the game and wanted her to come with him. Prisha asked him to be brave and said they could not cheat as there were cameras around. Meanwhile, Yuvraj thanked his stars for not marrying her, as he looked at her indulging a child with lies.

On the other hand, Maa entered Ahana’s room and asked if they were drunk. Ahana responded by telling her the truth and added that she drank because it was Rajeev’s birthday and they had been celebrating. She continued that Balraj had thrown a great party but white was such a lame theme as if someone was dead. Maa informed them that Rajeev was indeed dead as he had met with an accident. Ahana and Mishika were shocked by the news and broke into tears.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj too comforted Saransh and Prisha asked him to not cry. Saransh asked how could he live without her and begged her to come with him. Yuvraj took him away and Prisha was once again put in the lock-up. Prisha got emotional as she wished to see him again. Later, Gopal and Yuvraj discussed the accident, and Gopal asked Yuvraj if he had seen the accident happen. Yuvraj replied in affirmative and told him that even he did not believe but the truth was that Prisha would go to any extent for Saransh.

Meanwhile, the inspector got suspended for arresting Prisha at night. Yuvraj asked Prisha why she was taking the blame and Prisha said she was doing it for herself and Saransh. She added that she did not want him to be labelled a culprit, and was happy that her son had a loving father. She further mentioned that she believed that he would do something to set her free, and Yuvraj kissed Prisha on her head. The constable then asked him to go home as it was late and the meeting hours were over.

